Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

Twitter Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,083 shares of company stock worth $20,756,151 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -204.90 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.