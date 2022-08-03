Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 308 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,529,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 118,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 635.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,826,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

