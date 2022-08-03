Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 3,631 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,102,000 after buying an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

