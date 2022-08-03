Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 999 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 25.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

Equifax Trading Down 2.1 %

EFX opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.