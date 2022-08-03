Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
