Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.