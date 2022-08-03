Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $255,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

