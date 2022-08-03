Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $257,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.