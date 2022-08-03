Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $257,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.