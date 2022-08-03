Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $274,000 Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 34.17.

Lucid Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of 22.41. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

