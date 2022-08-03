Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $281,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $190.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

