Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $282,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in SEA by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SEA by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SEA by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

SEA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.