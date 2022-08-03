Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.