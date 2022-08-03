Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

