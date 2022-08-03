Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $296,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

