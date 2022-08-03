Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $314,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 67.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.