Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $323,000 Holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,447 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.16% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UNL opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.