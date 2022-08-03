Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,306 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 124.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.