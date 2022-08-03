Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,306 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unilever by 124.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:UL opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
