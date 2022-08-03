Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $243,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,767 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

