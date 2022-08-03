Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $255,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.