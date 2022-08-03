Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $278,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.