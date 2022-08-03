Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,665.90.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,956.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,948.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,152.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

