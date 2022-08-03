Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $20,149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

