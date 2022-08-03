Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.