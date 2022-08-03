Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $267,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 939 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $243.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day moving average is $263.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

