Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $300,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

ZBRA opened at $323.32 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

