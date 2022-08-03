Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 186,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

