Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 304,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 665,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 187,166 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

