Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,316 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GH. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

