Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 341 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.