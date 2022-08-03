Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,500 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.65%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

