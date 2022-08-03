Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 997 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

