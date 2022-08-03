Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

AZPN stock opened at $207.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $210.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

