Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares during the period. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 121,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,439,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

