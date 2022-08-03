Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.