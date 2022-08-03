Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 4,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 1,229,754 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 951.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $11,952,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,546,000 after purchasing an additional 423,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor Stock Up 3.6 %

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Fluor’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

