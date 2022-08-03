Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,961 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

