Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,015 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.47.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

