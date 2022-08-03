Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,525 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

