Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DraftKings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 29.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

