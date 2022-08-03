Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after buying an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,648,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,466,000 after buying an additional 671,646 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

