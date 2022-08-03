Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $12,329,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCTR opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

