Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 103 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

