Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 13,887 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 209.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

