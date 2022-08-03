Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $247,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($402.06) to €430.00 ($443.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

argenx Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $357.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.84. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $387.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.33.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

