Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmonx Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.77. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

