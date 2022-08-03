Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Paul Pindar Buys 2,500,000 Shares

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($459,502.51).

The firm has a market cap of £44.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. Purplebricks Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.28 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.94.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

