Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Exponent, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exponent in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Exponent's current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent's Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,636,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

