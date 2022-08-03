Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newell Brands Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

