Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

