Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

FIX stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,025,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

